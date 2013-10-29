Stevie J Owes More Than A Million Dollars In Back Child Support

There’s never a dull moment in the life of hip-hop producer/reality star Stevie J. The “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” mainstay allegedly owes one of his baby mommas about $1.2 million in back child support for two of his children.

Carol Bennett is a former music executive and mother of two of Stevie J’s children. Her reps confirmed to AllHipHop.com that she is seeking back child support and that his assets are being being investigated for liquidation to pay the astronomical child support bill. Bennett met the producer back when he was a struggling beatmaker working for Bad Boy.

Bennett will also be holding a press conference in New York City later this week to address the issue. While we will have to wait to hear what Ms. Bennett has to say about Stevie J’s parenting skills that we haven’t already seen on “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,” Bennett is wasting no time in having Stevie J’s financial records investigated. She reached out to Bounty Alert and the Custodial Support Foundation, which specializes in finding hidden assets of people who deliberately neglect child support responsibilities. the organization is not to be toyed with because they are going to investigate Stevie and any company attempting to protect Stevie’s money.

Tiffany Stewart, Esq, President of the Bounty Alert and the Custodial Support Foundation stated, “Our preliminary investigative efforts in Ms. Bennett’s case have uncovered information which raises huge concerns.”

If all of this weren’t enough, Stevie J could possibly go to prison for the million dollar child support. Bennett’s reps also referenced the 1992 Child Support Recovery Act, which says it’s a crime to leave a state owing more than $10,000 in back child support if the child support case has been outstanding for two or more years.

Stevie better get right or be locked underneath the jail.

