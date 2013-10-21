Will Lil Wayne Be Retiring From Rap Very Soon?

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

The end of Lil Wayne‘s rap career may be nearer than we thought. it’s been long rumored that Weezy’s next album “Tha Carter V” will be his last. If that is the truth, we could see the end of his career very soon. That is if Cash Money’s Senior Vice President Mel Smith was telling the truth when he tweeted earlier today.

Earlier today (October 18), Mel Smith tweeted, “Happy Friday!! New YMCMB music coming soon!! Carter 5.” That tweet doesn’t necessarily mean it will be Lil Wayne’s last album, but when he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s late night talk show earlier in the ear, he said, “I want to retire after Tha Carter V, which I hope would be my last album.”

If this is Lil Wayne’s final album, are you excited to hear it? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Happy Friday!! New YMCMB music coming soon!! Carter 5— Mr. Mel Smith (@mrmelsmith) October 18, 2013

