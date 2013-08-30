President Obama: What Dr. King Would Think Of Our Progress [EXCLUSIVE]

President Obama sat down with gospel singer Yolanda Adams and host of the Yolanda Adams Morning Show at the White House to discuss everything from Obamacare to employment in the black community as well as the 50th Anniversary of The March on Washington.

The president spoke in depth with Adams about the progress that’s been made in the 50 years since the historic march and gave his thoughts on whether Dr. King would be pleased with the achievements of the Black community.

Shenequa A. Golding Posted August 30, 2013

