Jermaine Dupri Ordered To Pay For Repossessed Vehicle

It’s all financial problems everything for music producer Jermaine Dupri. The Atlanta superproducer was recently ordered by a judge to pay the balance on a luxury car that’s already been repossessed.

Jermaine Dupri was just hit with a $79,000 lawsuit for failing to pay for a Lamborghini he financed years ago. Here’s the kicker, Dupri hasn’t been in possession of the car in two years. It was repossessed in 2011. A financial company named Premier Financial Services sued Jermaine Dupri for the balance of the $330,000 Lamborghini Murcielago which came out to be $79,095.

Since then, Dupri has failed to respond to the lawsuit. As a result of Jermaine Dupri’s lack of response, the Georgia court system is holding him responsible for the near $80,000 balance. This doesn’t bode well for Dupri who already is in the hole with the government for nearly $800,000. When it comes to Jermaine Dupri, Jesus be an honest accountant. He needs it.

