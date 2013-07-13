CLOSE
Radio One
Home

Blackout For Trayvon – Or Not

0 reads
Leave a comment

VIA Foxy NC

Avatars on social media sites started turning black in support of Trayvon Martin. While many, including national celebrities, participated in the blackout, there were many who didn’t. This piece examines why, while there are many other injustices we should be fighting for and the blackout can’t bring Trayvon back, we should participate in the blackout.

Read the full article here.

Blackout For Trayvon – Or Not was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The D.R. Debate: These Celebrities Are Defending The…
 4 days ago
07.12.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 5 days ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 2 weeks ago
07.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close