K. Michelle Fights Back with The Rebel Against Campaign [VIDEO]

Singer K. Michelle is known for her voice and her crazy antics on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, but she has much more to offer than what we see each week on the show. She’s lending that voice and celebrity to a worthy cause.

K. Michelle has partnered with the Saving Our Daughters to help females overcome the negativity in their past and teaching them to bond together to become stronger with her #rebelagainst campaign.

Learn more about the campaign by watching the video below.

