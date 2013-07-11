Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

R&B singer Mario has been working on new music for some time now. He’s finally putting himself back out there with a new single and its accompanying video. Titled “Somebody Else,” Mario and bodacious rapper Nicki Minaj trade reasons why the relationship didn’t work. In the video, which is directed by Alexandre Moors, Mario wakes up on the hood of a car laying in shattered glass. It seems like he was thrown out of a window or something horrific like that. We won’t spoil the clip for you. So check it out below.

Source

READ MORE HOT MUSIC COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Bow Wow Disses Ex In New Song (NEW MUSIC)

Drake’s Artist PARTYNEXTDOOR Releases Debut Mixtape [NEW MUSIC]

Nicki Minaj Twerks In Ciara’s New Video “I’m Out” [VIDEO]

Mario & Nicki Minaj Reflect On Lost Love In New Video was originally published on theurbandaily.com