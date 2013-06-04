Hot 97 had their annual Summer Jam concert which featured current hip hop favorite Kendrick Lamar, 2 Chainz and A$AP Rocky along with R&B singers Chris Brown and Miguel. The concert series celebrated its 20th year and decided to bring Wu Tang along for the ride since the group is also celebrating its 20th year since the release of “36 Chambers.” While the concert didn’t have a defying moment, everyone had their fingers crossed for Jay-Z or even Kanye, but instead was punk’d into getting Brooklyn rapper Papoose. Just in case you may have missed the concert or livestream, take a quick run though of what you may have missed.

Who Performed At Summer Jam 2013? [PHOTOS] was originally published on giantlife.com