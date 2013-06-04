Community Clovia had a chance to catch up with Fantasia backstage at Stone Soul 2013 and let us tell you the spirit was in the air. Fantasia had a statement about cancer and hair loss she said she wanted to go on record with. Check it out in the video below!

Fantasia Takes You Back To The 80s At Stone Soul 2013 [Exclusive Video]

Raheem Devaughn Jumps Off Stage And Performs in Audience At Stone Soul 2013 [VIDEO]

B.o.B Tears Down The Stage At Stone Soul 2013 [Exclusive Video]

Say What? What Messed Up Webbie’s Raps At Stone Soul? [Video]

A Plus Makes Bold Statement About French Montana At Stone Soul 2013 [Exclusive Video]

Stone Soul 2013 Most Anticipated: Did BBD Live Up To The Hype? [Exclusive Video]

SWV Had The Fellas Weak At Stone Soul 2013 [Exclusive Video]

Tamela Mann Shares Her Testimony Live At Stone Soul 2013 [Exclusive Video]

Hi-Five Proved They Still Have The Moves, Literally, At Stone Soul 2013 [Exclusive Video]

Wess Morgan Takes Stone Soul To Church [Exclusive Video]

Richmond Welcomes James Fortune With Open Arms At Stone Soul 2013 [Exclusive Video]

Cameo Gets Funky At Stone Soul 2013 [Video]

[ooyala code=”lseDg0Yzovqs6nYo-d94q3PBvSd3jc53″ player_id=”null”]

Fantasia Takes A Stance On Cancer And Hair Loss With Community Clovia was originally published on kissrichmond.com