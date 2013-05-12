Study: Women Find Dudes With Beards Simply Irresistible

RollingOut.com

Hey fellas, know how your girlfriend is always nagging you about your facial hair? Does she constantly tell you it’s time to to stop looking like Zach Galifianakis and schedule a date with your trimmers already? Well, she’s lying. She secretly loves it.

According to a new study published in Evolution and Human Behavior, from the University of New South Wales, women find bearded faces more attractive than clean shaven ones. The study, which surveyed 350 women, found that ladies rated men with full beards and heavy stubble as more attractive than men with light stubble or shaven faces. When it came to parenting, women found men with Rick Ross-looking beards as more likely to be good fathers and men that could protect and invest in offspring, compared to their clean-shaven counterparts. The ‘beard effect’ was even more pronounced when these women were in the fertile phase of their menstrual cycle.

So, the next time your girl is all, “Go to the barber,” politely inform her that one woman’s shaggy boyfriend is another woman’s ultimate baby daddy.

Hayat Mohamed Posted May 12, 2013

