CLOSE
Charlotte
Home

JCSU Unveiling Sustainability Village

0 reads
Leave a comment

JCSU will host a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony for Sustainability Village featuring garden plots, a composting area, two greenhouses and an aquaponic system. Students will engage in service learning and applied interdisciplinary research. The project also provides residents along the Beatties Ford/Northwest Corridor access to fresh produce to help alleviate the area’s food desert. The gardens will aid in recycling and waste reduction efforts by employing composting and loop system strategies as part of the University’s campus-wide sustainability initiative. The event is Monday 11 a.m. – noon. at JCSU  at 617 N. Summit Avenue.

JCSU Unveiling Sustainability Village was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

JCSU

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 19 hours ago
07.16.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 20 hours ago
07.16.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 21 hours ago
07.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close