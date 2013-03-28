JCSU Unveiling Sustainability Village

JCSU will host a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony for Sustainability Village featuring garden plots, a composting area, two greenhouses and an aquaponic system. Students will engage in service learning and applied interdisciplinary research. The project also provides residents along the Beatties Ford/Northwest Corridor access to fresh produce to help alleviate the area’s food desert. The gardens will aid in recycling and waste reduction efforts by employing composting and loop system strategies as part of the University’s campus-wide sustainability initiative. The event is Monday 11 a.m. – noon. at JCSU at 617 N. Summit Avenue.

