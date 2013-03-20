Women’s Empowerment Seminar List (Updated)

HOW TO BUY A HOME – KB HOME

Facilitated by Brian Walker

Need room to grow? Built to order homes are designed to give you more space where you want it. The choices are yours at KB Home.

Location: Varsity Club

Time: 11:30am

RELATIONSHIP BOOTCAMP

Facilitated by Bishop George Bloomer

A straight talk approach to relationships.

Location: Arena Club A

Time: 12:15pm

LOST YOUR JOB?

DON’T LOSE YOUR HOME!

Facilitated by The North Carolina Prevention Fund

Lost your job? Don’t lose your home! Come and learn how you could save your home from foreclosure!

Location: West Concourse

Time: 12:15pm

LADIES FIRST

Facilitated by North Carolina Breast & Cervical Cancer Control Program

Cancer and heart disease are the leading causes of death among African American women in North Carolina. Learn why and how to put your health first.

Location: Varsity Club

Time: 12:15pm

HELP A SISTER OUT…

COME SEE HOW YOU COULD IMPROVE AND SAVE A SISTER’S LIFE.

Facilitated by Duke Clinical Research Unit

Have you ever considered participating in a clinical research study? Did you know that some medications respond differently in women or African Americans or Hispanics, than in Caucasians. Each year millions of people give the gift of participation in clinical research. Reimbursement for participation can range up to $2000 or greater. Learn more by attending the Help a Sister Out seminar and come find out how you can help to improve and save a sister’s life.

Location: Arena Club A

Time: 2:45pm

THE BRAND CALLED YOU…

ARE YOU INTERESTING?

Facilitated by Marcus D. Wiley

Come and learn how to move your career forward. During this seminar you will get pointers on things that you can do to make yourself more marketable.

Location: East Concourse

Time: 2:45pm

Sponsored by The Credit Firm

FORGIVE, FORGET AND MOVE FORWARD

Facilitated by Coach Felicia

You can’t move forward when the past is holding you back. Forgive, Forget, and Move Forward.

Location: West Concourse

Time: 2:45pm

Sponsored by Bovanti Cosmetics

AFFORDABLE HEALTH CARE

Facilitated by AARP

What Every Woman and Everyone Needs to Know–The Affordable Care Act is the first overhaul of the American Health care system in more than 40 years. The next phase of full implementation of the law will begin in October, 2013. Find out how the law will impact you and you family’s health care decisions.

Location: Varsity Club

Time: 2:45pm

WHEN HORMONES GO HAYWIRE

Facilitated by Duke Medicine

Menopause increases the risk of disease, including thyroid and heart disease, in women. Learn more about the connection between these two diseases and their surprisingly similar symptoms.

Location: Arena Club A

Time: 3:45pm

GETTING FIT ON THE GO… SMALL CHANGES = BIG RESULTS

Facilitated by Abeni El-min

Familiarize yourself with simple workout techniques and eating habits that you can implement while on the go to help get your body in shape.

Location: East Concourse

Time: 3:45pm

Sponsored by Apex Weight Loss MD

IT MIGHT BE IN STYLE…BUT, IS IT YOUR STYLE?

Facilitated by Tim Johnson

Find your look, strengthen your greatest assets and learn to work with what you already have.

Location: West Concourse

Time: 3:45pm

Sponsored by SRI Shoes

MAKE OVER MY MONEY

Facilitated by Performance Auto Mall

Tips on how to raise your credit score and save money.

Location: Varsity Club

Time: 3:45pm

HEALTH EQUITY

Facilitated by Dr. Sharon Elliott-Bynum – CAARE

A Panel Discussion on the Disparities in Healthcare in the Black Community

Location: Arena Club A

Time: 5:00pm

EMPOWERED TO BE A VOICE FOR CHANGE: THE REALITY OF HIV FOR LOCAL BLACK WOMEN

Facilitated by Greater Than Aids

This seminar is designed for black women who want to feel more empowered about their health and relationships. It will feature personal testimony from Stephanie Brown, an HIV advocate who has shared her story on MTV and who most recently appeared with Alicia Keys in the Greater Than AIDS Empowered HIV-prevention campaign.

Location: Varsity Club

Time: 5:15pm

THE DEBT DIET – “WHAT’S EATING UP YOUR MONEY?”

Facilitated by Yes Education for Savings Consortium

You’d be amazed to find out what you’re really investing in. During this seminar financial experts will give you practical investment and savings tips that you can start implementing right away.

Location: West Concourse

Time: 6:00pm

Sponsored by Coastal Federal Credit Union

