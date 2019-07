VIA Hot 107.9

Michael Vick has been having a rough few months. His on the field play has struggled, his book has caused him death threats, he’s even been catching flack about the recent purchase of his new dog. In 2007 Michael Vick served 21 months in prison for an illegal interstate dog fighting ring that had operated for five years, but why does this incident he served his time for still haunt him to this day?

Also On 105.3 RnB: