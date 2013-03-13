On yesterday’s “Hot Topics” segment on The Wendy Williams Show on FOX, Wendy ragged on Lil’ Kim’s recent outrage against bloggers and reporters allegedly altering some unflattering photos of her. The Brooklyn-rapper who has been under much scrutiny the last few years for getting a little carried away with the plastic surgery seems to have had enough and it all came out in the form of a Twitter rant that’s heating the controversy up even more.

Take a look at Wendy’s comments beginning at the 3:44 mark in this clip from yesterday’s show. Afterwards, thumb through the gallery to see Lil’ Kim’s retaliation including an accusation of Wendy’s history of performing oral sex on the late Notorious B.I.G. back in the day. WARNING: Explicit language used. View at your own discretion.

We all know Wendy has quite a mouthpiece (no pun intended), but was Wendy out of line? And did Lil’ Kim really have to go there? We guess when you’re fed up, you’re simply fed up. You tell us below on the message board using your Twitter or Facebook profile to comment.

Wendy Williams in Twitter Beef with Lil’ Kim Over Plastic Surgery Comments was originally published on kissrichmond.com