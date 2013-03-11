CLOSE
GET THE LOOK: Garcelle Beauvais’ Casual-Cool

Last night, actress Garcelle Beauvais attended Lakers Casino Night in Los Angeles accompanied by her adorable twin sons, Jax and Jaid. On the red carpet, Garcelle went for a chic, laid back look; consisting of a vibrant tangerine shirt paired with dark wash skinny jeans and grey open toe booties.

For accessories, she chose an art deco-inspired gold necklace, gold studs, and a sleek watch. Garcelle kept her makeup minimal, opting for a fresh natural glow that allowed her pop-of-color top to shine. I’m loving this sophisticated-meets-casual ensemble. It’s effortless and also great for women on the go. Here are three ways to get the look!

Simple & Sleek

orange shirt look

Equipment shirt

$170 – julesb.co.uk

Paige Denim boyfriend jeans

$300 – farfetch.com

L.K.Bennett high heel shoes

$375 – lkbennett.com

Yves saint laurent handbag

$840 – cricket-fashion.com

Chain necklace

$15 – theiconic.com.au

Stud earrings

$14 – oliverbonas.com

Cinch belt

barneys.com

Giorgio armani lipstick

giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com

Lanvin perfume

lanvin.com

Springtime Cropped
orange shirt look

AG Adriano Goldschmied skinny jeans

$180 – farfetch.com

Zipper bag

$135 – coggles.com

Chunky necklace

nastygal.com

Gold jewelry

maxandchloe.com

Colorful belt

$37 – pret-a-beaute.com

Eclectic Chic
orange shirt look

Equipment oversized shirt

$215 – julesb.co.uk

Chloé ankle booties

$980 – ekseption.es

Tassel earrings

boohoo.com

7 Hills wide belt

piperlime.gap.com

Napoleon perdi

neimanmarcus.com

Tom ford perfume

barneys.com

Follow Joy Adaeze on Twitter: @joyadaeze
Photos
