GET THE LOOK: Garcelle Beauvais’ Casual-Cool

Last night, actress Garcelle Beauvais attended Lakers Casino Night in Los Angeles accompanied by her adorable twin sons, Jax and Jaid. On the red carpet, Garcelle went for a chic, laid back look; consisting of a vibrant tangerine shirt paired with dark wash skinny jeans and grey open toe booties.

For accessories, she chose an art deco-inspired gold necklace, gold studs, and a sleek watch. Garcelle kept her makeup minimal, opting for a fresh natural glow that allowed her pop-of-color top to shine. I’m loving this sophisticated-meets-casual ensemble. It’s effortless and also great for women on the go. Here are three ways to get the look!

Simple & Sleek

