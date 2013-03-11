Michelle Obama Named Best Dressed Woman

It’s no surprise that Michelle Obama was named Best Dressed Woman by The Sunday Times. Our first lady of fashion is constantly praised for what’s in her closet and we’re always watching to find out how to get her look. From her infamous inauguration ball gowns, to her J.Crew boots–Michelle is setting the standard for women’s fashion.

The judges say she won for ‘understanding that, as her primary role as first lady is visual, fashion can be a force for good used to inspire and entertain.’ Other names who made the top 25 include Spice Girls singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt — six-year-old daughter of Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, and actress Helen Mirren. Lady Gaga was named as worst dressed–this is also no surprise *giggles*.

