Alton school officials and the Alton Police department are standing by their decision to place an 8-year-old girl in handcuffs after allegedly throwing a classroom tantrum on Tuesday.

School officials state that it’s rare for this to happen:

“As a last resort we sometime have to involve law enforcement,” said Alton Schools Assistant Superintendent Kristi Baumgartner, “They take the student into protective custody when the parent refuses to pick up the child.”

8 Year Old Special Needs Child Handcuffed was originally published on kissrichmond.com

King Tutt Posted March 7, 2013

