Sunday was a world wind of confusion on what happen to the vixen. MediaTakeOut allegedly posted that Deelishis was beat up in Detroit by a pack of angry strippers.

MTO then went on to accused her ex-husband of allegedly assaulting comedian Michael Blackson and Deelishis after an unexpected 4am home visit.

There are many theories on what happened that dark night.

Did Deelishis confirm relations with Michael Blackson?

Was Comedian Michael Blackston beat up by her ex-husband?

Did Deelishis jump out of a second story window?

How was her wrist REALLY injured?

In a “let’s set the record straight” exclusive interview with HOT 107.5‘s afternoon personality Big Greg, Deelishis outlines the events of that night and confirms and denies allegations that have been floating around.

Click on the image above or the link below to see the complete interview that has everyone talking once again.

RELATED LINKS:

VIDEO: Deelishis Denies Being Attacked By a Gang of Strippers

Is Deelishis Cheating on Her Husband with a Rapper?

PHOTOS: Deelishis & French Montana

VIDEO: Deelishis’ Husband Implies She Deserved to Be Raped

How Did Deelishis’ Booty Fit Into These True Religion Denim Shorts?

Battle of the Butts: Deelishis vs. Serena

Is Deelishis In Denial & Protecting Abusive Husband? was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Terron Austin Posted March 7, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: