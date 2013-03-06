Noted political commentator, CNN contributor and TV One reporter Roland S. Martin chats with Sway on Shade 45′s “Sway in the Morning” radio show on a variety of hot topics in the headlines including his views on the recent Christopher Dorner rampage against the LAPD, the Hilary Clinton scandal involving an inappropriate promotional video screening and more in the world of politics and daily news.

Roland Martin Gives His Rundown on Daily News was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Terron Austin Posted March 6, 2013

