Chaka Khan Performs the Hits in Charlotte, NC During CIAA Weekend

Chaka Khan truly delivered this past weekend for a crowd of adoring fans in an unforgettable concert for the CIAA Weekend finale on Saturday night. We’ve got exclusive footage of the legendary diva in action as she celebrates 40 years in the entertainment and music business this year.

With new music and so much more in store, it seems like Chaka Khan is gearing up for her best years yet. Check out the clips via the links below or by clicking on the image above.

Chaka Khan Performs the Hits in Charlotte, NC During CIAA Weekend was originally published on kissrichmond.com

