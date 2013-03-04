CLOSE
National
House Speaker Boehner to President Obama "No More Tax Hikes" [VIDEO]

Speaker of the House, John Boehner explains his point of view on how there will  not be  no more tax hikes in order to deal with the country’s debt.  Below is a video in full detail of the Republican and his opinion of President Obama’s plan.

John Boehner speaks with “Meet the Press” and gives his opinion on the plan.

Contributor to this story is Nicole Sheppard of Virginia Union University

Photos
