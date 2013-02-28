Bilal Discusses New Album “A Love Surreal”

This week, avid music fans of Philadelphia soul singer/songwriter/producer are definitely in for a major treat with the return of one of the most beloved artists on the planet.

Bilal’s new album A Love Surreal (released Tuesday, February 26th) continues to place him at the top of the league of the most interesting, artistic and creative musicians we’ve seen lately.

Pioneering, ambitious, forward-thinking and provocative, Bilal’s latest project is all of that and then some.

And we’re of course ecstatic that he didn’t stay away as long as he did once before during the near decade long hiatus between his debut First Born Second back in 2001 and 2010′s follow-up Airtight’s Revenge.

This new project is indeed a continuation of his brilliance and musical genius so there’s no need to prolong the introduction.

Check out a recent discussion with Bilal chronicling the final days leading up to the completion and release of A Love Surreal to find out more about his inspirations, who he decided to work with behind the scenes and by all means, go out and support this one-of-a-kind artist by purchasing your copy today. You won’t be disappointed.

PART I – Welcome to A Love Surreal

PART II – Welcome to A Love Surreal

