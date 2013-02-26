N.C. Teen Leaves Home To Meet Someone, Never Returns

Although African Americans make up just 13 percent of the U.S. population, we account for 33 percent of the missing in the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s database. Cases involving African Americans also tend to receive less media coverage than missing Whites, with missing men of color getting even less attention.

NewsOne has partnered with the Black and Missing Foundation and TV One to focus on the crisis of missing African Americans.

To be a part of the solution, NewsOne will profile a missing person weekly and provide tips about how to keep your loved ones safe and what to do if someone goes missing, while TV One‘s newest show, “Find Our Missing,” hosted by award-winning actress S. Epatha Merkerson, tells these stories in visual form.

Dorien Jackson

Case Type: Endangered, Involuntary

Date of Birth: June 8, 1994

Missing Date: January 10, 2013

Age Now: 18

Missing City: High Point

Missing State: North Carolina

Gender: Male

Race: Black

Complexion: Light

Height: 5’9″

Weight: 140

Hair Color: Light brown

Hair Length: Long

Eye Color: Brown

Wear Glasses or Contacts: No

Location Last Seen: Dorien was last seen on Penny Road in Jamestown, North Carolina. His bike was found on Penny Road at the back entrance of City Lake Park two weeks after his disappearance.

Circumstances of Disappearance: Dorien recieved a phone call Jan 10th at 12 midnight. He left the house with flannel pajama pants and a jacket and rode off on a bike as if he was going to meet someone. He left his computer, video game, and television on.

Betty Jackson, Dorien’s mother, is bewildered.

“He left out the door that night,” Betty Jackson said to the Thomasville Times. “I thought he was coming right back. He had fries in the toaster and a movie on. He didn’t take no clothes or anything. Somebody had called here just before he went out the door. I asked [his friend] if he came up there, and he said yes. He said [Dorien] left around one in the morning. Between here and there, nobody has seen him. Nobody has seen nothing.”

The family said the teen would sometimes leave home for a few days at a time but has never been gone this long. There’s been no activity on his Facebook page. The family has posted fliers but have had no luck for more than 40 days.

When Jackson’s bike was found, the family became even more worried.

“It’s scary when we found the bike, like for sure enough, something really did happen ’cause here is his bike, he wouldn’t leave the bike,” said Betty.

The park and the lake near where the bike was found have both been searched.

Now, the family is counting on the kindness of the public to help bring desperately needed answers.

“I want them, if they had seen anything, or heard anything, I would like for them to please let us know, because this is very hard on the family, and it’s very hard in waiting and not knowing and if anybody even knew anything about what happened to him, I pray and hope they will let us know,” said Betty.

Last Seen Wearing: Plaid pajama pants and black coat with cream lining. He is light skinned with very large Afro.

Identifying Marks or Characteristics: Multiple tattoos

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Dorien Jackson, please contact Detective D.K. Jones at (336) 641-5968 or (336) 641-3690 or the Black and Missing Foundation’s confidential Tip Line.

