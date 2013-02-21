Pistorius Update: Chief Investigator Facing Attempted Murder Charges

In a shocking turn during the Oscar Pistorius case, the lead investigator was hit with attempted murder charges stemming from a minibus shooting.

Detective Hilton Botha, who laid out the prosecution’s case earlier in the week, allegedly shot at a minibus in 2011 and criminal charges were filed but dropped due to a lack of evidence. But 10 days before Reeva Steenkamp was killed, authorities found new evidence and reinstated the attempted murder charges. Can you say “bad timing.”

The announcement that detective Hilton Botha faces reinstated charges in connection with a 2011 shooting incident came a day after he testified for the prosecution in the Pistorius bail hearing. He acknowledged Wednesday that nothing in Pistorius’ account of the fatal Valentine’s Day shooting of his girlfriend contradicted what police had discovered

Let’s see what the future holds in this very intriguing case.

King Tutt Posted February 21, 2013

