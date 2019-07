Wendy is working hard. Yesterday she announced that she just launched a reality production company and today we found out that she has signed a first-look development deal with the cable network Oxygen.

Williams will appear as a guest judge on Naomi Campbell’s modeling reality series “The Face and will be an executive producer for “Secret Celebrity.”

