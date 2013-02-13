NewsOne Readers Use Single Word To Describe President’s SOTU Address

NewsOne‘s readers are never shy about sharing their views, so we asked readers on Facebook to give us feedback on President Barack Obama’s State Of The Union address last night.

For the exercise, NewsOne asked readers to use only one word to describe or rate the President’s performance, and the responses reflected just how passionate our readers really are. With some describing the address as “excellent,” others called the President a “liar,” while others still said that the presidential address was “outstanding.” To showcase your responses, we collected and rated them using a Wordle-word cloud, which is a tool takes text and displays them in a cloud form (pictured above). The larger and more pronounced the words appear reflects the number of times those particular words were repeated by readers.

Enjoy!

