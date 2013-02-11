0 reads Leave a comment
Fashion expert Jeannie Mai and Wendy Williams break down the fashion hits and misses from the 55th Annual Grammy Awards last night. Check it all out below and let us know if you agree or disagree with their fashion verdicts.
RELATED LINKS:
The Celebs Get Fancy for Pre-Grammy Events
The Hottest Women of Grammy Night
Kelly Rowland, Katy Perry, J. Lo, Rihanna & Others Flaunt Their Curves at the 2013 Grammy Awards [PHOTOS]
Wendy Williams’ Grammy Fashion Recap was originally published on kissrichmond.com
Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours