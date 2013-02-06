The Cast of “Roots” Respond to Quentin Tarantino’s Remarks on Slavery

The cast of “Roots” talks about their ground breaking mini-series that debuted in 1977 and reveal what it was and also is like being considered part of such an iconic film. The film, which drew 130 million viewers, continues to set records and remains a huge part of Black History on the small screen.

During the exclusive interview on yesterday’s edition of The Wendy Williams Show, cast members LeVar Burton, Louis Gossett, Jr., Leslie Uggams and Ben Vereen all chime in on their journey since the film, what it was like for them as black actors when it premiered and how much of an impact “Roots” has even on generations viewing or experiencing the piece today.

The cast also addresses “Django Unchained” director Quentin Tarantino’s one-sided remarks on what he deemed “Roots” to be – “an over-simplified” tale of slavery.

Terron Austin Posted February 6, 2013

