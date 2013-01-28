Updated: DNC Impact Falls Short of $200 Million

By Tonya Jameson

Update: The CRVA says the DNC impact estimates ranged from $100 to $200 million.

In typical Charlotte style, Charlotte city leaders projected the Democratic National Convention would be an economical windfall for the city. They predicted it could generate $200 million to the area. It didn’t. The convention yielded an estimated $163.6 million for Charlotte, according to a study released today. Of that about $93 million was a result of direct spending, the Charlotte Observer reported.

