Assault Charges Against Creflo Dollar Dropped

Charges against Pastor Creflo Dollar, stemming from the June 2012 domestic dispute involving his teenage daughter, have been dropped, reports 11Alive.com.

His 15-year-old daughter told authorities that the World Changers mega-pastor shoved her to the ground, choked and hit her with a shoe — but apparently that wasn’t enough.

According to State Court Solicitor Jamie Inagawa, after reviewing the evidence and interviewing the daughter, he decided that Dollar fit the criteria for a pre-trial intervention program.

Though he was initially charged with simple battery and cruelty to children, Dollar was ordered to take anger management classes and pay $1,072 in fees and court costs.

As previously reported by NewsOne, Dollar never admitted to any wrong doing:

“I will say this emphatically: I should have never been arrested,” he said to his congregation in his first public appearance two days after his arrest. He received a standing ovation. “The truth is that a family conversation with our youngest daughter got emotional,” he said. “And emotions got involved and things escalated from there.” “The truth is she was not choked, she was not punched. There were not any scratches on her neck,” Dollar said. “But the only thing on her neck was a prior skin abrasion from eczema. Anything else is exaggeration and sensationalism.”

The initial report said the deputy also interviewed Dollar’s 19-year-old daughter, who said her father grabbed her sister’s shoulders and slapped her in the face and choked her for about five seconds. She said her sister tried to break free, but did not fight back. When her father threw the 15-year-old on the floor, the older girl ran to get her mother. Dollar’s wife, Taffi, told the deputy she did not see the fight.

Dollar’s arrest spawned a contentious debate about child abuse and corporal punishment in the African-American community.

