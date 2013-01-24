Inauguration Watch: An Official Behind The Scenes Look (Photos)

President Barack Obama pauses to look back at the scene before leaving the platform following the inaugural swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 21, 2013. Standing behind the President are First Lady Michelle Obama, daughters Malia and Sasha, and Marian Robinson. (Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson)

After delivering his inaugural address, President Obama took a moment to look out at the scene on the National Mall. “I want to take a look one more time,” the President said. The photo from that moment is part of a stunning collection of behind-the-scenes-photos from Inauguration 2013.

