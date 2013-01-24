CLOSE
SPORTS EXCLUSIVE: Mental Health Stigmatized In The NBA

Houston Rockets rookie forward Royce White talked with the Madd Hatta Morning Show about his recent suspension due to him missing training camp, and refusing to accept the assignment to the Rockets’ D-League team.

White, who suffers from anxiety, says there is a stigma of mental health in the NBA and that he is hoping that him speaking out about his anxiety disorder will help catalyze a protocol on how to deal with mental health issues within the league.

 

Read the full story on The Box Houston.

Photos
