The presidential motorcade arrived shortly after 8:30 a.m. under crisp, cold skies outside the sanctuary. The president and first lady Michelle Obama emerged to pose briefly for photos with their daughters Sasha and Malia before entering the church. The first family sometimes attends Sunday worship at the church, which is across Lafayette Park from the White House.

Vice President Joe Biden and his family also attended.

Inside, R&B singer Ledisi, a favorite of Mrs. Obama’s, sang a solo titled “I Feel Like Goin’ On.“

The sermon was delivered by Pastor Andy Stanley of North Point Community Church in Alpharetta, Ga., who asked what one does when they realize they’re the most powerful person in that room. “You leverage that power for the benefit of other people in the room,” Stanley said.

Inauguration Watch: Faith Plays HUGE Role On Inauguration Day was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Praise 92.7/100.9 Posted January 21, 2013

