Here’s Your 2013 Inauguration Schedule Of Events!

Planning the 57th quadrennial presidential inauguration has been under way for months now. For those who plan on being in attendance to witness all of the festivities surrounding the inauguration, they can expect an adrenaline-filled series of events. President Barack Obama will take the oath of office for his second term at 11:55 a.m. on Sunday in the Blue Room of the White House. The President will then take part in the public traditional swearing-in ceremony on Monday at 11:30 a.m. on Capitol Hill.

This go-round, the inauguration celebrations will be more low-key than in 2009 with only three days of festivities to mark the occasion, instead of four days of festivities, and two inaugural balls, instead of 10. Estimates have already put the inaugural attendees at a million less than in 2009, with only 600,000 to 800,000 braving the cold to watch their President be sworn in this year.

Here is the schedule for the second Inaugural of President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden:

Saturday, Jan. 19

National Day of Service Summit on the National Mall, 9:30 a.m.

Kids’ Inaugural Concert, Washington Convention Center, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 20

Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. Official Swearing-In, Naval Observatory, 8:15 a.m.

President Barack Obama’s Official Swearing-In, White House — Blue Room, 11:55 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 21

Ceremonial Swearing-In Ceremony, Capitol West Front, 11:30 a.m.

Musical Selections: U.S. Marine Band, PS 22, Staten Island, N.Y., and Lee University Festival Choir, Cleveland, Tenn.

Call to Order and Welcoming Remarks: Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y.

Invocation: Myrlie Evers-Williams

Musical Selection: Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir

Oath of Office Administered to Biden: Justice Sonia Sotomayor

Musical Selection: James Taylor

Oath of Office Administered to Obama: Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.

Inaugural Address: President Barack Obama

Musical Selection: Kelly Clarkson

Poem: Richard Blanco

Benediction: To Be Announced

The National Anthem: Beyoncé

Inaugural Luncheon, Statuary Hall, immediately following swearing-in ceremony

Inaugural Parade, Viewing stands and bleachers are along Pennsylvania Avenue; estimated start time: 2:35 p.m.

The Commander-in-Chief’s Inaugural Ball, Washington Convention Center; doors open at 6 p.m.

The Inaugural Ball, Washington Convention Center; Halls A, B and C — doors open at 6:30 p.m.; Halls D and E — doors open at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 22

National Prayer Service, Washington National Cathedral, 10:30 a.m.

