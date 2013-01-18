More Jobs In North Carolina, Makes The Start Of 2013 Look Great

Seems like our President is getting NC back on track, with more jobs in NC, over the past year the unemployment rate is going lower and lower! Lets all be Thankful! The state’s unemployment rate ticked up in December after falling for three consecutive months.

North Carolina’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point to 9.2 percent, the state Division of Employment Security reported Friday. The rate is now 1.2 percentage points below where it stood 12 months ago.

North Carolina added 7,900 jobs in December after seasonal adjustments.

The state has now gained 72,400 jobs over the past year, an annual growth rate of about 2 percent, Thank God, people are getting back to work in this economy!! Great Job, President Obama!