Denzel Washington Scores Oscar Nomination (Photos)

Denzel Washington has just scored himself a nomination for the upcoming Academy Awards for his triumphant role in the 2012 film Flight. In a press conference announcing the nominees for the Oscars, Washington walked away with one of only two nominations for African American actors and actress in the category for “Best Actor.”

The countdown to the 85th Annual Academy Awards has officially begun as of this morning as we look forward to who takes home the Oscars live on Sunday, February 24th at 7PM EST. For a complete list of nominees and more details, visit the links below.

