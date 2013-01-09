Arrogant Gun Lobby Shoots Self In Foot With MLK Day Gun Appreciation Rallies

Photo Credit: AP

I, like most Americans, get it when it comes to guns in this country.

No matter how much pain and destruction they have brought and continue to bring to our nation’s streets, they are legal to own.

The U.S. Constitution says so.

But that undeniable right doesn’t excuse the gun lobby from a total lack of sensitivity on the matter. Just because you have the right to possess a firearm, it doesn’t mean you need to demonstrate a total lack of common sense on the issue – like when you defend the right of regular people to own assault weapons designed for military battlefields.

The gun lobby has again shown they simply don’t get it with their recent announcement that it plans to hold a “Gun Appreciation Day” on January 19th as a show of support of the right to bear arms.

Anyone who thinks they picked January 19th, which happens to be Martin Luther King Day, by accident is terribly mistaken: By choosing to hold their “kiss your gun day” at the same time most sane Americans will be recalling a man who died by gunfire and lived his life for peace, the gun lovers are going for maximum publicity and news exposure.

Unfortunately, they will get it even if violates the memory of Dr. King.

It’s almost as if the gun crowd hasn’t seen news of the recent mass murder tragedies in Newtown, Aurora, and Tucson, where the mentally ill’s easy access to guns meant the deaths of dozens — not to mention the countless youth in our communities that continue to die from gun shot wounds.

Maybe this move by the gun coalition is a sign of desperation.

Maybe they are worried that average Americans are sick and tired of being sick and tired of how easy access to weapons is bringing senseless bloodshed to our streets in high-profile incidents like Newtown to our streets every day.

Yes, the celebration of “Gun Appreciation Day” on MLK Day is tasteless, but it also shows that gun lovers are scared.

And they should be.

America is tired of the bloodshed.

Arrogant Gun Lobby Shoots Self In Foot With MLK Day Gun Appreciation Rallies was originally published on newsone.com

