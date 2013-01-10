CLOSE
National
Home

Beyonce’s Half-Naked GQ Cover Photo Leaked (Photos)

0 reads
Leave a comment

Beyonce‘s “GQ” cover photo for the February 2013 issue has leaked online via Instagram and the R&B queen looks extremely sexy with just a revealing cutoff shirt and underwear.

The Beyonce GQ cover photo was leaked online by an unnamed “sneaky fan” who broke the news via Instagram, according to lovebscott.com.:

“Color us surprised. A sneaky fan caught a glimpse of Beyoncé’s upcoming February 2013 GQ cover. While we’re awaiting official confirmation and more details about the issue, get into Bey’s sexiness above!”

Read the full story.

Happy Birthday: The Best Of Beyonce [PHOTOS]

4 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday: The Best Of Beyonce [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Happy Birthday: The Best Of Beyonce [PHOTOS]

Happy Birthday: The Best Of Beyonce [PHOTOS]

beyonce , gq

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close