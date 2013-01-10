Beyonce’s Half-Naked GQ Cover Photo Leaked (Photos)

0 reads Leave a comment
Beyonce‘s “GQ” cover photo for the February 2013 issue has leaked online via Instagram and the R&B queen looks extremely sexy with just a revealing cutoff shirt and underwear.
The Beyonce GQ cover photo was leaked online by an unnamed “sneaky fan” who broke the news via Instagram, according to lovebscott.com.:
“Color us surprised. A sneaky fan caught a glimpse of Beyoncé’s upcoming February 2013 GQ cover. While we’re awaiting official confirmation and more details about the issue, get into Bey’s sexiness above!”
