Gay ‘Queen James’ Bible Causes Controversy

The “Queen James Bible” that has recently been released purports to be based on the King James Bible version and is being touted as the “first-ever gay Bible in the world,” reports the Daily Mail.

The “Queen James Bible” is said to offer an unconvoluted and unbiased explanation of all of the standard biblical verses that pertain to homosexuality.

“Homosexuality was first overtly mentioned in the Bible in 1946 in the Revised Standard Version. There is no mention of or reference to homosexuality in any Bible prior to this – only interpretations have been made,” according to the book’s editors.

“The Queen James Bible addresses those controversial verses by editing them very slightly for interpretive clarity. The edits all confirm that the Bible does not condemn homosexuality, and therefore renders such interpretations impossible.”

The publication of the revisionist interpretation of the holy word comes at a time when same-sex marriage is being hotly debated throughout the country. The bound book, which is being sold online for $34.95, oddly enough does not explain how it germinated, nor is a publisher, editor, or translator listed anywhere.

Douglas J. Moo, Wessner Chair of Biblical Studies at Wheaton College and a professional Bible translator, contends that the Queen James editor’s interpretations is not entirely accurate. “Few, if any English translations use the actual words ‘homosexuality’ or ‘homosexual.’ But the history of English translation shows that versions have consistently used other language to refer to what we would call homosexual relationships,’ Moo told The Christian Post. “For instance, the King James Version of Romans 1:27 refers to ‘men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another; men with men working that which is unseemly. It would be very difficult to deny that this language, and the language found in many other places in both the [Old Testament] and the [New Testament], refers to homosexuality.”

Reverend Glynn Cardy of St. Matthew in the City Church located in Aotearoa, New Zealand, is standing firmly on the side of the book’s publishers. He told the Daily Mail that since “homosexuality” was not a word until the 1800s, any mention of it in the Bible would come with mistranslations. He also pointed out that there were no references to Jesus’ sexual orientation, “The fact is we don’t know what his sexual orientation was.”

Rev. Cardy placed a huge poster outside of his church, depicting the baby Jesus lying in a manger with a halo of the gay rainbow suggesting that the son of God is gay, causing outrage in those who are staunch religious conservatives.

As the debate with regards to the gay bible continues, here are some excerpted interpretations from both books:

Jude 1:7 (King James):

Even as Sodom and Gomorrha, and the cities about them in like manner, giving themselves over to fornication, and going after strange flesh, are set forth for an example, suffering the vengeance of eternal fire.

Jude 1:7 (Queen James):