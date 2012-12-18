NRA Release Statement On Newtown Shooting, Plans Friday Press Conference

Justin Gatlin, Getty

After days of silence, the NRA finally released a statement regarding the tragedy in Newtown, CT. The shooting has renewed talks about tighter gun control.

NRA statement:

The National Rifle Association of America is made up of four million moms and dads, sons and daughters – and we were shocked, saddened and heartbroken by the news of the horrific and senseless murders in Newtown.

Out of respect for the families, and as a matter of common decency, we have given time for mourning, prayer and a full investigation of the facts before commenting.

The NRA is prepared to offer meaningful contributions to help make sure this never happens again.

The NRA is planning to hold a major news conference in the Washington, DC area on Friday, December 21.

Details will be released to the media at the appropriate time.

