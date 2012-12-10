Man Jailed For Making Stepdaughter Wear Diaper, Shave Head As Punishment

Stephanie Ann Broten, left, and Darnell Alan Landrum

Darnell Alan Landrum was sentenced to 120 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to one count of malicious punishment of a child after making his stepdaughter perform a humiliating act last spring, KARE 11-TV reports.

The 34-year-old man and his wife, Stephanie Ann Broten, both of Fridley, Minn., made her daughter wear a tank top and diaper as punishment for receiving poor marks in school. Her head had also been shaved. Neighbors reportedly called the cops after witnessing the girl running up and down the street crying hysterically.

In addition to Landrum’s 120 day sentence, the judge also added 245 days that will remain stayed if he completes his probation successfully. He must pay a $300 fine, complete two years of probation and perform 30 hours of community service. During his probation, Landrum can have no contact with his stepdaughter and must break no laws.

Broten, Landrum’s wife, was sentenced to 90 days in jail in mid-November.

