Congress Heads Back to Work Today: Fiscal Cliff Talks, Stop Holding the Middle Class Hostage

The 112th Congress goes back to work today, all 535 members are under more pressure to reach an agreement before the December 31 fiscal cliff deadline arrives. The House of Representatives and Senate must avoid a fiscal cliff consisting of tax hikes and budget cuts that will take effect on January 1, 2013.

From the White House:

If Congress doesn’t act, middle-class families will see their income taxes go up on January 1st. The typical middle-class family will see their taxes go up by $2,200 next year, negatively impacting businesses and retailers across the nation. The President has called on Congress to take action and stop holding the middle class and our economy hostage over a disagreement on tax cuts for households with incomes over $250,000 per year.

Click here for the full story on the President’s plea to Democrats and Republicans to come together and renew middle class tax cuts http://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2012/11/26/cyber-monday-white-house-releases-new-report-impact-middle-class-tax-cut

Miss Community Clovia Posted November 26, 2012

