Jay-Z At Ohio Obama Rally: “I Got 99 Problems But Mitt Ain’t One” [VIDEO]

Multi-millionare rapper Jay-Z is a known supporter of President Barack Obama, so in Ohio yesterday he took the stage to give a very important message.

As he laughingly looked around at the crowd he states: “They told me no colorful language. So I brought two songs. I have to do it, I’m sorry,” Jay-Z laughed. “I didn’t get clearance from Secret Service, so hopefully they won’t tackle me. I changed the lyrics of the song. It goes like this – so let’s do it real fast before they come up here and take the mic away.” What the video and see the bold move….lol.

Republican backlash started quickly on twitter as Senior communications adviser to Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign messaged:

Lighten up people…it’s rap and it’s funny!

Posted November 6, 2012

