Michelle Obama rallied a crowd of 4,500 people at the Flight Operations hanger in Charlotte. During her approximately 30 minute speech, she touted President Obama‘s accomplishments and shared familiar stories about her love for the President. Most importantly Obama encouraged the crowd to encourage their friends, especially the one who doesn’t vote, to vote on election day.

[ooyala code=”x1NGdvNjoOkqMxuwOv73b-KVav0oN6RS”]

