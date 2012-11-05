Victoria’s Secret Saves The National Guard From Hurricane Sandy

Hurricane Sandy left the soliders of New York Army National Guard’s 69th Infantry Regiment without power, internet and hot water. But Victoria’s Secret was on hand ready to save the day. The lingerie brand was already on the site preparing for their big fashion show which will take place at the armory in New York City on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Wired, the fashion show was set up using eight generators. The producers turned the lights on early to help the soliders in The National Guard. “We were dead in the water until Victoria’s Secret showed up,” Capt. Brendan Gendron, the Regiment’s operations officer, told Wired.

The VS production crew not only provided heat and light but they also gave the National Guard use of their fork lifts to help load pallets of food into trucks from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to be distributed to shelters and distribution areas around New York City.

Wow, amazing right! To think that some shelters would not have life essentials during the hurricane is hard to swallow. It’s great to see the big names in fashion come through in times of need.

