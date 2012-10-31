Sandy Leaves 40 Dead, 8.1 Million Without Power (Updated)

Courtesy of Hot 107.9

Hurricane Sandy or Superstorm Sandy left devastation in it’s wake. At least 40 people are dead and more than 8 million people are without power from Maine to the Carolinas as state and local officials assess the damage of the disaster. President Obama has named New York and New Jersey disaster areas. Atlantic City’s boardwalk has also been damaged. More than 12,000 flights have been cancelled.

In the Carolinas, the storm left about 6,000 people without power. A snowstorm is impacting the mountains. Gov. Bev Perdue has declared a state of emergency for 24 mountain counties, where winter storm and high wind warnings are in effect.

The death toll from Sandy includes six in New York, four in Pennsylvania and three in New Jersey, with many of the victims killed by falling trees.

