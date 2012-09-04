Memphitz Files Lawsuit Against “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” Parent Company

As entertaining as the latest season of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” was, the stories from the characters we have grown to love have caused a bit of controversy. K. Michelle went on the show for a chance at stardom and to tell her story, no matter who it may have offended. Memphitz and wife Toya Wright were two of the affected individuals after during the course of the show. Memphitz and Michelle dated years ago but ended their relationship after he allegedly beat her and spent her album budget on things unrelated to her career.

The music executive, filed a federal lawsuit against Viacom International, Inc.; NFGTV, Inc.; and Monami Entertainment, LLC. demanding that he be reimburse for his suffering:

“My family and I have suffered tremendously while VH-1, Monami Ent., and the other companies provided a worldwide platform for K. Michelle to repeatedly assassinate my character. The filing of this suit is to compensate for the irreparable damage that has been done to my reputation and to deter these companies from doing such future harm to others.”

The lawsuit, states:

Wright is suing the named Defendants for approximately one dollar per viewer per show for damages that stem from the defamatory statements and denigrating actions of cast member Kimberly Michelle Pate p/k/a “K. Michelle”.

According to Attorney Conti J. Moore, Esq., whose practice is based in Orlando, Florida, “Ms. Pate has taken full advantage of society’s tendency to accept claims of domestic violence as always being true, even in the absence of proof. The only abuse that actually occurred is the malicious and calculated pattern of vicious lies Ms. Pate has assailed for the purpose of fabricating a compelling story line in an attempt to ruin my client’s name.”

