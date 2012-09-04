Nicole Murphy: “Hollywood Exes” Was Therapy

The fate of Hollywood Exes lies in the hands of VH1 executives who have yet to reveal whether or not they will give the reality show that recently wrapped its first season another go. Regardless of how they rule, though, Nicole Murphy, who engineered the show’s formation, says she has no regrets about doing the show. You know, even though she’d love a second season.

The former wife of Eddie Murphy and current fiancé of ex-NFL player turned morning talk show host Michael Strahan spoke about the show with Radar Online.

On doing a second season of Hollywood Exes:

“I would absolutely do the show again if we get picked up. If not, I would like to do my own show. I have no regrets at all, I really enjoyed it, it was a lot of fun for me.”

On learning how to do reality TV:

“There is no putting on airs and trying to be something I’m not or being someone I’m not. You get so comfortable after a while that you forget the cameras are there. I got to hang out with my girlfriends so I was pleased by how it turned out.”

On what surprised her while filming:

“The most surprising thing was when Mayte threw that damn drink! I didn’t expect that! You can see from my face that I was very shocked, then I just chuckled. I was very surprised because I handle my anger different to other people. They may throw stuff but I stay calm – if I get angry I just want to talk about it and get it over with.

Mayte and ‘Drea all get into it a bit. I think Mayte wins the prize for drama, some people handle their anger differently. Mayte lets hers build up and then she explodes.”

On her relationship with her famous ex:

“Eddie and I are friends; he’s my babies’ daddy so we speak to each other and have a great relationship and I think that’s important when you have children involved. We can be in the same room and hang out, it’s all good!

I don’t have an issue with my ex, I think the other girls are good too, but ‘Drea is still going through a little something with hers.”

Drea would be Andrea Kelly…ex-wife of R. Kelly, whom she admitted that she no longer speaks to.

As for how the show affected her:

“The show is definitely therapy, I am sure that other women who are watching the show have a situation they can relate to. I’ve have women tell me on Twitter that I’ve inspired them not to jump up and get angry.”

