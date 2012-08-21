CLOSE
Sparkle Is Number 5 At The Box Office This Weekend

“Sparkle” didn’t sparkle quite as much as some predicted it would this weekend. “Rolling Stone” reports the film — which stars “American Idol” alum Jordin Sparks and the late Whitney Houston i her final movie.
It was estimated to bring in as much as 18-million-dollars over its first three days in theaters. Instead, box office estimates put “Sparkle’s” opening-weekend gross at just 12-million-dollars, which was enough for a fifth place showing. Fellow newcomer “The Expendables 2″ won the weekend with a take of 28-point-eight-million-dollars

Photos
