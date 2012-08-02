Really? Olympic Gymnast Gabrielle Douglas Gets Twitter Hate Over Hair

“Flying Squirrel” Gabrielle Douglas, who continues to wow spectators with her riveting moves that contributed to her gymnastic team’s gold medal win, has been caught up in a firestorm. The controversy, though, has nothing to do with her brilliant performance at this year’s Olympics, but with her hairstyle, according to the Huffington Post.
After Douglas’ big win, instead of congratulatory pats on the back, an onslaught of folks took to Twitter and complained about her hair looking unkempt:
Ebony
@EbonyKeira
In Olympic news, why hasn’t anyone tried to fix Gabby Douglas’ hair?
12:05 PM – 29 Jul 12 via Echofon · Details
C. Renée
@misDOScentavos
on another note, gabby douglas gotta do something with this hair! these clips and this brown gel residue aint [sic] it!7:46 PM – 27 Jul 12 via Twitter for iPhone · Details
29 Jul Maya Fantastic!
@thats_MYYlaneGabby Douglas need to tame the beady beads in the back of her hair lol
